F1

“Safety is the most important thing” – Lewis Hamilton opposes Max Verstappen’s comments

"Safety is the most important thing" - Lewis Hamilton opposes Max Verstappen's comments
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Drake is the MJ of hip-hop? More like the baseball version of MJ!" : Twitter criticism for 'Honestly, Nevermind' brings up hilarious Michael Jordan comparison
Next Article
"Lewis Hamilton is having more headaches" - Mercedes driver reveals he has been taking painkillers to deal with porpoising's effects
F1 Latest News
"Everyone wants to take a photo with Lewis Hamilton"- When DJ Khaled was not allowed to click picture with seven-time World Champion in Miami
“Everyone wants to take a photo with Lewis Hamilton”- When DJ Khaled was not allowed to click picture with seven-time World Champion in Miami

DJ Khaled was walking on the grid ahead of F1’s inaugural race in Miami earlier…