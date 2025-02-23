FIA Contemplates Diluting $125,000 Swearing Ban Amid Collective Outrage

The FIA’s controversial update on fines against swearing and misconduct has received widespread criticism over the past few weeks. With not only those involved in F1 criticizing the FIA’s latest diktat but also those outside of it — such as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — the motorsports governing body has reportedly decided to dilute the fines.

Initially, the FIA had decided that any kind of swearing — whether on the team radio or during press conferences — would be met with the same punishment. The new guidelines had provisions for quadrupling the penalty amounts for F1 drivers, with fines ranging from $41,000 to $125,000.

Many figures from the paddock stated how drivers are usually under immense pressure during races, which doesn’t justify penalizing them for the use of expletive language to candidly express themselves. With the FIA understanding that notion, they are reportedly considering reducing the severity of punishment for swearing on the team radios.

The report adds that the punishment for swearing on the team radio would be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending upon how the stewards view the offense. But would the team radio be broadcast to the public?

Yes, fans will still get to hear the raw emotions of the drivers during the races but in case any offensive language is used, it would be censored, which has been the case so far. If reports of the FIA considering toning down the punishment for swearing are true, it would make much more sense.

The FIA’s purpose would be solved as they would still be able to maintain a professional image of the sport, with no swearing allowed during press conferences. And drivers would not face any additional stress about needing to control their emotions during races.

All these changes are reportedly being considered after the F1 Commission had their meeting.

Peter Bayer reveals what was discussed during the F1 Commission meeting

After attending the F1 Commission meeting on February 19, Racing Bulls CEO Bayer revealed how they all agreed that sport is about emotion and that they needed to preserve it by allowing the drivers to be themselves during the races.

The Austrian then added, “As teams and as the FIA, we need to come together. Overall, everything is going in the right direction, which is to preserve the emotions, but without making it too profane. I have [all the] confidence that we will ultimately arrive at a good balance point”.

If the FIA were to indeed accept the suggestions of the F1 Commission, then it could also help reduce the tensions between the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) and the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

It all started last year when the GPDA issued a letter to the FIA, urging the motorsport governing body to treat them with respect and reconsider their punishment over swearing, in particular.