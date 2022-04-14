“Wanted us to be best friends from day one” – Daniel Ricciardo gives status update on relationship with McLaren teammate Lando Norris after rift shown in Netflix Drive to Survive

“Wanted us to be best friends from day one” – Daniel Ricciardo has thrown fresh light into his relationship with Lando Norris after Netflix Drive to Survive showed them to be cold towards each other.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris are two of the funniest/goofiest drivers on the current F1 grid. No wonder there was immense excitement when Ricciardo switched from Renault to partner him at McLaren.

But instead, all we witnessed was a platonic relationship at best, with very rare fun moments, unlike the ‘Carlando’ bromance between Norris and previous teammate Carlos Sainz.

To make things worse, Netflix showed Ricciardo x Norris to be cold to each other, at best. This has been rubbished by the Aussie, providing clarity on his chemistry, or the lack of it, with Norris.

“I felt like a lot of people probably wanted us to be best friends from day one. And it was something that we couldn’t really force and it did take a bit of time to really create a good relationship.

“But in saying that, there wasn’t tension or anything, it was just that we were trying to figure each other out.

“Currently where I sit today, I think we have a very good relationship.”

Max Verstappen wants “real things to happen”

That Daniel Ricciardo’s former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen is no fan of Netflix D2S is not a secret. He understands Netflix’s perspective of generating drama but is unwilling to participate in their exercises.

“I understand it needs to be done to boost the popularity [of Formula 1 in America]. But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it.

“They faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.

I’m not really a dramatic show kind of person. I just want facts and real things to happen.

