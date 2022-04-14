F1

“The result gave the team great motivation to keep working hard”- Andreas Seidl admits McLaren have a lot more catching up to do after a strong Australian GP

"The result gave the team great motivation to keep working hard"- Andreas Seidl admits McLaren have a lot more catching up to do after a strong Australian GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“Lakers and Spurs haven’t missed Playoffs since Julius Erving lost to Bill Walton”: How either one of the two historic franchises made the postseason until 2022
Next Article
"If it was 2K that be pretty cool": Stephen Curry provides a dash of realism on constant rumors of him teaming up with LeBron James
F1 Latest News
"I wasn't even considering it would be a possibility"- Kevin Magnussen reveals the exact moment he learnt about his return to F1 with Haas
“I wasn’t even considering it would be a possibility”- Kevin Magnussen reveals the exact moment he learnt about his return to F1 with Haas

In the recent episode of ‘Beyond the Grid’ podcast, Kevin Magnussen spoke about the exact…