After 15 years in F1 Lewis Hamilton reacts hilariously on Toto Wolff’s statement on his future

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton’s had a hilarious reaction when a reporter read Toto Wolff’s statement on the Briton’s longevity.

Lewis Hamilton marked his 300th race in Formula One at the 2022 French Grand Prix. Moreover, he secured a podium to much of his delight behind Max Verstappen.

Hamilton began his journey in Formula One journey with McLaren in 2007. He won his first championship the next year as well. The rest as they say is history.

Lewis Hamilton’s longevity in Formula One

Toto Wolff joked with the media about Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One legacy and his future. He stated: “We talked a few weeks ago about how long our partnership can go. The number that was five to 10 years, so we can get to 400.”

The very next day during the media presentation, a reporter informed Hamilton about Wolff’s statement. He was at first fidgeting with his mobile phone.

Later, he held the microphone in his hand leaning ahead and listening to the statement. As soon as the reporter emphasized the word ‘400 races’ and ‘5-10 years,’ Hamilton’s face said it all.

Left it all out there today and P2 is a great result! First time up there with @GeorgeRussell63 as well. It’s so rewarding to see how far we’ve come since the beginning of the season. Still have work to do, but definitely going to enjoy this one !!! pic.twitter.com/64WH9bZX2g — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 24, 2022

The Briton’s reaction to ‘5 to 10 years’ and ‘400 races statement’

Hamilton had a hilarious meme-worthy face during the whole interaction. At first, he was blown away as soon as the reporter said ‘5-10 years’ with his eyes opening wide and a jaw-dropping expression.

Moreover, the reporter specified that there was a discussion between Wolff and Hamilton. Hearing this, the seven times world champion was in another world imagining something.

The Mercedes driver believes that there is plenty of fuel left in his tank and feels fresh working with an incredible group of people in F1.