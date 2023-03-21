WATCH: How Charles Leclerc Displays His Loyalty to Ferrari by Hilariously Snubbing a Fan’s ‘Ford’ Request

May 7, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates winning the pole position following qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc was recently involved in a hilarious interaction with some fans. A fan requested Leclerc to sign his Ford, which the Monegasque politely denied because of his loyalty to Ferrari.

The incident is believed to have occurred during the 25-year-old’s visit to Maranello. Maranello is an Italian town that is the worldwide recognized home of the Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc hilariously denies signing a fan’s Ford car

As seen in the video below, a set of fans approached Charles Leclerc for autographs. One of these fans requested the Monegasque if he could sign his car.

Leclerc seemed interested in obliging to the fan’s request, as the 25-year-old only asked what car it was. When Leclerc was told that it was a Ford, he politely refused to sign it with a chuckle.

A fan asked Charles to sign his Ford and he replied that he can‘t because it‘s not a Ferrari. He ended up signing other fan things though 🤣❤️ 🎥x fra_codeluppi#F1 #Charles16 pic.twitter.com/8nHBpdXEaA — Charles Leclerc Fan Page (@LeclercNews) March 21, 2023

charles enjoying his time in maranello ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YRYxgrcLaE — clara (@leclercsletters) March 21, 2023

However, Leclerc did give his autograph for some of the fans’ other items. In this manner, he once again displayed that he is one of the nicest personalities when he is not racing.

Leclerc’s 2023 season gets off to a disastrous start

While Charles Leclerc seemed to be all smiles during his recent interaction with his fans, it is pertinent to note that his 2023 season has gotten off to a horrible start. After having a DNF in the season opener in Bahrain, he only managed a seventh-place finish in Saudi Arabia.

Consequently of these results, he has secured just six points and is 14 points behind Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz. What is far worse for Leclerc and Ferrari is that they are way off the pace of reigning champions Red Bull Racing.

The Milton Keynes outfit has been off to a fantastic start as they secured a 1-2 in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Max Verstappen won the Bahrain GP, while Sergio Perez won in Saudi Arabia. As a result of these dominant performances, Red Bull Racing has already scored 87 points in the Constructors’ Championship out of a maximum of 88.

In stark contrast, Ferrari has just scored 26 points and is currently placed fourth in the championship. Ferrari is also 12 points behind both Mercedes and Aston Martin this season, having finished ahead of both these sides last year.