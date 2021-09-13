“We look at each and every incident on its merit” – FIA clarifies it doesn’t care if it is Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton after Monza crash penalty verdict

“We look at each and every incident on its merit” – FIA F1 race director Michael Masi is not willing to be dragged into the mind games played by Red Bull and Mercedes after the scary crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Monza.

Daniel Ricciardo might have won after a gap of three years, but it was the championship protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton that sole the limelight, yet again.

They collided at the Rettifilo in Monza, sending the Red Bull on top of the Mercedes, with the halo saving Hamilton from a potential head-knocking injury, or worse.

Both the drivers were ushered to the stewards’ room after the race, and Verstappen was handed a three-grid penalty at Sochi for being the aggressor.

FIA indifferent to Red Bull vs Mercedes war of words

This has led to a war of words between the two camps, but Michael Masi has chosen to remain indifferent to it, instead focusing on each incident on its merit, irrespective of the driver or team in question.