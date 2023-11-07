“Fame Sits Uncomfortably With Him”: With Millions in His Account and a Legion of Followers, Max Verstappen Is Not as Hardcore as He Seems

Christian Horner recently gave a surprise take on the way Max Verstappen handles fame. The Red Bull boss sat down with Eff Won with DRS’s Dax Shepherd to speak about how the Dutchman remains focused on his goal and constantly seeks improvement.

Horner also added on the three-time world champion‘s unwavering commitment to racing and relentless determination to improve his performance. The 49-year-old explained, “Max is just different. Max has a huge huge natural ability. Not really that interested in all the details. He will give you what he needs to go faster and that’s it. ‘That’s what I need and sort that out and we’re good.’ Sort that problem out and he does go quicker.”

Horner then gave a special mention to Verstappen’s personality traits by adding, “He’s shy. He’s naturally shy. Fame doesn’t sit with him”. Moreover, the Red Bull boss also pointed out how the Dutchman is more reserved and softer when away from the track.

Christian Horner revealed another side of Max Verstappen

Christian Horner explained how Max Verstappen is one of the most approachable drivers on the grid when he is not racing. The 49-year-old then added how the Red Bull star is a good and fun-loving guy, way different from the perception that some have of him.

While the Red Bull boss was all praises for his star driver’s personality, he also did not forget to mention the ample self-confidence and belief the 26-year-old has in himself. Horner said that Verstappen is also very ruthless and fearless when it comes to delivering the best performance he can on the race track.

Last but not least, Horner explained about how Verstappen is very impressive in the way he strikes a balance between relaxing and being competitive on the race track.