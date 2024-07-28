mobile app bar

Watch: Zak Brown Keeps His Word to Commemorate Oscar Piastri’s First Win With Bizarre Hairdo

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Watch: Zak Brown Keeps His Word to Commemorate Oscar Piastri's First Win With Bizarre Hairdo

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

It has become a tradition at McLaren that their CEO, Zak Brown would get a tattoo whenever one of their drivers takes the first win for the Woking-based squad. He made that bet with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris and he came through both times.

However, with Oscar Piastri taking his first victory last week in Hungary, Brown decided to commemorate that by doing something different. “It won’t be a tattoo, he [Brown] already made that one very clear,” Piastri said following his maiden win in Hungary.

He explained how they never made an official bet for Brown to get a tattoo but discussed an alternative. “We never actually shook on anything but the last thing we discussed which got some traction was a papaya mohawk. So I’ve reminded him of that, and let’s see when it comes out”, he added.

While Brown didn’t get a real mohawk, he turned up in the McLaren garage for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday wearing a papaya-colored mohawk wig to make good on his promise. It’s a bit of a shame that Piastri couldn’t get Brown to agree to the same bet that led to his first two tattoos.

Brown has a tattoo of both Monza and the Miami circuit on his arms

When Zak Brown took over the leadership of McLaren’s F1 project, the team had not celebrated a race victory in a long time. This is why he made a bet with Daniel Ricciardo when he joined the team in 2021 to get a tattoo if he could bring home a winner’s trophy.

And he followed it by getting a tattoo of the ‘Temple of Speed’, Monza on his left arm, as Ricciardo won the 2021 Italian GP. The American also agreed to follow Ricciardo’s ‘Shoey’ tradition by drinking champagne from his racing boots on the podium.

Brown made a similar bet with Norris, but it took a long time for the British driver to get to his first win for McLaren. The Briton finally did it in Miami this season by beating Max Verstappen fair and square on the track.

As a result, Brown had to get the Miami International Autodrome Circuit tattooed on his right arm, which he admitted was too painful for him at his age.

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

