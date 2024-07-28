Watch: Zak Brown Keeps His Word to Commemorate Oscar Piastri’s First Win With Bizarre Hairdo

It has become a tradition at McLaren that their CEO, Zak Brown would get a tattoo whenever one of their drivers takes the first win for the Woking-based squad. He made that bet with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris and he came through both times.

However, with Oscar Piastri taking his first victory last week in Hungary, Brown decided to commemorate that by doing something different. “It won’t be a tattoo, he [Brown] already made that one very clear,” Piastri said following his maiden win in Hungary.

He explained how they never made an official bet for Brown to get a tattoo but discussed an alternative. “We never actually shook on anything but the last thing we discussed which got some traction was a papaya mohawk. So I’ve reminded him of that, and let’s see when it comes out”, he added.

Tattoo? ❌

Mohawk? ✅ Zak Brown promised Oscar Piastri he would get a mohawk for his first race win, and he kept his promise (in his own way!) pic.twitter.com/kbpbPtoZ4u — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 28, 2024

While Brown didn’t get a real mohawk, he turned up in the McLaren garage for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday wearing a papaya-colored mohawk wig to make good on his promise. It’s a bit of a shame that Piastri couldn’t get Brown to agree to the same bet that led to his first two tattoos.

Brown has a tattoo of both Monza and the Miami circuit on his arms

When Zak Brown took over the leadership of McLaren’s F1 project, the team had not celebrated a race victory in a long time. This is why he made a bet with Daniel Ricciardo when he joined the team in 2021 to get a tattoo if he could bring home a winner’s trophy.

And he followed it by getting a tattoo of the ‘Temple of Speed’, Monza on his left arm, as Ricciardo won the 2021 Italian GP. The American also agreed to follow Ricciardo’s ‘Shoey’ tradition by drinking champagne from his racing boots on the podium.

Brown made a similar bet with Norris, but it took a long time for the British driver to get to his first win for McLaren. The Briton finally did it in Miami this season by beating Max Verstappen fair and square on the track.

This time for Lando’s win, @ZBrownCEO has done it again! A tattoo of the Miami International Autodrome circuit! pic.twitter.com/iqR2Rnepr0 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 7, 2024

As a result, Brown had to get the Miami International Autodrome Circuit tattooed on his right arm, which he admitted was too painful for him at his age.