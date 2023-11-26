HomeSearch

“We Are Not in a Position to Confirm”: Logan Sargeant Still on Crossroads With Williams Even After Season End

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 26, 2023

Credits: Imago

Williams team principal, James Vowles is still hesitant to confirm the future of Logan Sargeant in the team. This comes off the back of the American rookie completing a full season of F1 racing with the iconic British team.

When asked about Sargeant’s seat for 2024, Vowles responded, “He will always remain a part of our academy. We are not in a position to confirm [Logan’s seat] just at this point in time. I’m proud of the steps he’s made across this year.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1728797832285421760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Fort-Lauderdale native endured a difficult rookie season in the sport. In the course of 22 races, his teammate, Alex Albon outqualified him on every single occasion. What’s more, the crashes and shunts he sustained have wracked up a mammoth repair bill for Williams.

What really blew Sargeant out of the water was the arrival of Liam Lawson. The Kiwi replaced the injured Daniel Ricciardo for three races in the latter half of the season at AlphaTauri. Despite having taken part in just three races, he is ahead of Sargeant in the final standings.

Can Logan Sargeant hold onto his F1 seat in 2024?

Sargeant’s potential replacement had already been contacted as per reports. The man who was tipped to replace the American for 2024 was Lawson himself. However, Red Bull cannot let Lawson go for more than one season. Thus, Vowles reportedly decided to stick with Sargeant.

Despite being given ample opportunity to make his point, Sargeant seems to have come up short. In 22 races, the American racing driver has only been able to muster a single championship point, which he earned during his home race in Austin.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1728411230577054080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In comparison, his teammate, Alex Albon scored 27 points to hand Williams P7 in the 2023 Constructors’ championship. Needless to say, the team would be looking to get a driver who can get as much out of the car as Albon could to really boost their ambitions in 2024.

But if they choose to retain Sargeant for next year, it could be a historic year of racing F1 as it would see no rookie driver on the grid.

