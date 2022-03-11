“I am of course aware that these guys against whom I will be racing”: The day Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg fought Michael Schumacher in the World Karting Championship in 2001

Did you know Michael Schumacher actually raced both Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg back in the karting days in 2001

Yes, you read it right! Michael Schumacher recently back in 2001 won the fifth Formula 1 championship in Suzuka. He then proceeded to participate in the World Karting Championship being held in Kerpen.

When asked about the young drivers he will be racing against, he said: “I am of course aware that these guys against whom I will be racing drive every day. I may only be three times a year, but that entices me even more.”

Familiar faces in the mix for Michael Schumacher

Hamilton was aged 16 and was signed by McLaren a few years earlier ready to jump into the Formula world. This was perhaps Briton’s final Karting race as he was set to test for Manor Motorsport for the British Formula Renault series.

Nico Rosberg was set to jump into Formula racing as well. Aged 16, he would later compete at the 2001 Formula BMW Junior cup Iberia.

Other participants included Vitantonio Liuzzi who would eventually win the World Karting Championship and debut in Formula 1 a few years ago.

The practice session and heat

The German dominated the practice sessions putting lap record with the time of 43.956 seconds. The drivers were split into two different groups for the qualifying session. It was a rainy qualifying session where Schumacher could just qualify 22nd for the race.

It was time for the heat, Schumacher, and Hamilton finished a second behind Liuzzi. Schumacher ended up 8th 9.5 seconds behind the winner. After the second heat, Schumacher qualified 16th and Hamilton qualified 26th.

#OnThisDay in 2001 Lewis Hamilton (pic), 16, entered a Super-A Karting World Championship race at Kerpen, owned by Michael Schumacher, 32, who also entered the race & said afterwards “He’s a quality driver; if he keeps this up he’ll reach #F1; he has the right racing mentality.” pic.twitter.com/bXdbN0puNu — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) October 27, 2019

The finals at the Kerpen circuit

At the first final, Schumacher had a nightmare session. Despite climbing up places, he spun at a tight corner on lap 15th. After pressing the brake, his engine stopped working. Failing to restart the kart, he had to again race from 25th position.

Hamilton showcasing why he was a star, climbed from 26th to 7th position.

It was time for the final rase. Schumacher raced like it was a Formula 1 race. He was seventh by the end of the first lap. The other young German Nico Rosberg alongside Hamilton also ranked up a few places.

#F1:[OT] Nico Rosberg chasing Michael Schumacher at the 2001 Karting World Championship https://t.co/YqHVkovmCy pic.twitter.com/NkHunSL7nR — theUsher13 (@theJudge13Twts) May 29, 2020

Leading pair Franck Perera and Maro Ardigo crashed leaving Perera out from the race. Adrigo finished first but was later disqualified promoting Sauro Cesetti to lift the trophy.

F1 Alkaline Trio

The German duo of Schumacher and Rosberg finished 2nd and 3rd respectfully. Hamilton acknowledged the driving skill of the experience Schumacher. He expressed: “I never really had a chance to get near Schumacher. It was a shame because I’d have liked to have beaten him around a few corners. I could see him in the distance in the second race, but to be fair it didn’t really make much of a difference to me.”

Well, Schumacher predicted Hamilton’s rise. He appreciated the Briton’s driving skills stating: “He’s a quality driver, very strong and only 16. If he keeps this up I’m sure he will reach F1. It’s something special to see a kid of his age out on the circuit. He’s clearly got the right racing mentality.”

Moreover, we are all aware of what these racing legends have achieved over the course of time.