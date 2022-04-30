“Hala Madrid Carlos!”- Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz congratulates Real Madrid on winning their 35th La Liga Title

Real Madrid clinched their 35th La Liga title on Saturday and Scuderia Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was one of the first to congratulate them.

Carlos Sainz is a lifelong fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid. The 27-year old gets the love from his father Carlos Sainz Sr., who too is a big Real Madrid fan. In fact, the latter is an honorary member of the club.

Madrid needed just one point to clinch the 2021/22 La Liga title. They played against RCD Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu, in front of their home fans, and no one really expected them to drop points.

🏆 CAMPEONES!! @realmadrid enhorabuena por esta pedazo temporada y por la liga numero 35!! Ahora a por la Champions! 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/ULQ8iRBcjz — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) April 30, 2022

Los Blancos dominated the game from the very get go and comfortably won 4-0. Two goals from Rodrygo and a goal a piece for Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema sealed the deal for Madrid. Sainz immediately took to Twitter to congratulate his favorite football club on their win.

The last part of the message is in reference to Real’s upcoming game against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second leg. The Spanish side will be looking to overturn a one goal deficit in front of their home fans next Wednesday.

Carlos Sainz hoping to earn silverware himself in the upcoming Miami GP

Back in the world of Formula 1, the last three weeks have been tough for the Ferrari driver. Both of his last two races ended on the very first lap. For a team that’s aiming to win both Championships, it’s not the best of outcomes.

In Australia, he was victim of bad luck in Qualifying. While trying to make up for it in the race, he overshot a corner and got stuck in the gravel trap. The very next week, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Maranello based outfit.

The stage was set for him to get a good result in Imola, in front of the home Ferrari fans. Once again, his race ended on lap one. This time it was because Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren crashed into the back of his F1-75.

F1 travels to Miami for the very first time next week. It’s an unknown track, but Ferrari are once again expected to be up front with Red Bull in terms of pace.

Sainz will surely be happy with Real Madrid winning this year’s La Liga title, but he’ll be hoping to win some silverware of his own, come next Sunday.

