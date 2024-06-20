“We Can Be as Fast as Anybody”: Mercedes Engineer on W15’s Rapid Upward Trajectory

Throughout the 2024 season, the Mercedes W15 has been steadily improving with each passing race. The Canadian GP saw the car’s best performance of the season, with George Russell claiming pole position for the race. Given the same, James Allison is confident that as the season progresses, his team will be able to compete with the current top three teams on the grid.

Appearing as a guest in Formula 1’s Beyond The Grid Podcast, Allison looked back at the gains Mercedes made in Canada. Taking the same to be a positive sign, Allison detailed he believes his team can get the car to be “properly competitive.” As such, Mercedes would fear no track that’s headed their way and can be just as fast as the fastest teams on the grid.

“I am absolutely certain that we can be as fast as anybody over the coming period.”, said Allison.

Racing in Barcelona next will be a true test of Mercedes‘ prowess in 2024, with the track acting as the best grounds for testing the all-round performance of a car. It will lay bare the actual performance of each car and give the clearest picture yet of where each team stands.

Undergoing a slump, Mercedes have found it particularly difficult to deal with, given their past success. Having won eight constructors’ championships on the trot, not being anywhere near the contention for another hasn’t gone down well within the Brackley-based team.

Has Mercedes been paying the price of their past success?

Speaking further, the host, Tom Clarkson, asked Allison whether he thought Mercedes were paying a heavy price. Having dominated the sport from 2014 to 2021, Clarkson wondered if their current slump had anything to do with their past victories.

In response, Allison said that “in some ways,” Mercedes was indeed paying a heavy price. However, he added that the Silver Arrows had also been unlucky in several aspects. However, it all rounds up to the Brackley-based team pointing the blame at themselves for not doing as well as they did under the previous regulations.

Should the past constructors’ champions be able to set off on the right trajectory in 2024, they could become a resurgent force in 2025. With George Russell proving himself as a race winner, all that the Silver Arrows need is a worthy driver to fill up the vacancy.