“We Can’t Afford Big Split”: With Inferior Pairing to F1 Rivals, Christian Horner Wants Sergio Perez to Step Up

Following a string of bad performances, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been in serious danger of losing his p2 position to Lewis Hamilton. With 224 points, Perez is only 30 points ahead of the seven-time champion. Over the past two seasons, the blazing RB19’s handling has been shown in two ways, first by Verstappen, who took full advantage of RB19 to etch his name on the third crown. The second way is Sergio Perez’s bad handling of RB19. However, with the combination of Verstappen and RB19, the opponents have been miles behind the Austrian outfit. But with Perez’s lack of form, it might give them a chance to narrow the gap, which team boss Christian Horner can’t afford to let happen. According to Autosport.com, this is the reason Horner now wants Checo to level up his game.

Advertisement

In the midst of Perez’s persistent troubles, which have included penalties in the last three races, Christian Horner appears to have taken matters into his own hands. While assessing the scenario, the Briton stated that the Mexican driver must now be “sat down” in order for him to go “back to basics.”

This is because the 49-year-old wants Perez to regain his confidence before the triple header, which will feature the US, Mexican, and Brazilian Grand Prix. Horner believes that the Red Bull driver’s poor performance is due to a mental issue rather than a physical one.

Advertisement

Christian Horner wants Sergio Perez to step up

As soon as the season began, it was certain that Sergio Perez would be Max Verstappen’s sole rival. At one stage, both drivers were parted with a single-point difference. However, as the season progressed, the Dutchman simply vanished. All the events so far have created an enormous gap between the two drivers. Where Verstappen has bagged his third title, 16 podiums, and 14 victories, Perez’s tally is disappointing. At the moment, the Mexican has only eight podiums and two wins. After the Qatar GP, the Dutchman stands at 433 points, whereas Perez has only 224 points to his name.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formularacers_/status/1711130141181591589?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Having the same car as Verstappen and still being unable to perform is an ongoing issue that has now begun to bite team Red Bull. According to Autosport, Horner stated that where Perez contributed considerably to the constructor’s championship last year, this year has been a terrible letdown that they can’t afford to have. The 49-year-old said, ” We can’t afford to have a big split because if, as you would expect, the grid continues to concertina next year, we need both drivers delivering at the top of the game.” However, Horner later stated that the squad is “going to give all the support that we possibly can.” Still, if Perez continues to perform ineffectively, they will have to consider a lineup change.

Will the dark clouds surrounding Sergio Perez’s P2 finish add to his misery?

Sergio Perez had an important role in Red Bull(2) and Max Verstappen(3) winning championships over the past three years. With that, his contract was set to end in 2024, and Perez did provide the team with evidence of his performance up through the Miami Grand Prix. However, since then the Mexican driver has failed to perform frequently according to his team’s expectations. Besides, due to his poor performance in the last three races, he may slip from P2 in the drivers’ championship, a fact that Red Bull might not wish to see.

Advertisement

Red Bull has always been the one to bring in the most promising talents. And by winning back-to-back championships they have proved that. However, this year, after winning both championships the team still has a missing puzzle piece. In order to get the adorned cabinet Red Bull needs to finish 1-2 in the driver’s championship. But now with Perez’s P2 position under threat, there’s a chance the team might miss the last piece. This may prompt the Austrian outfit to go for a potential replacement before Perez’s current contract expires.

According to Horner’s ‘luxury problem,’ the squad has no scarcity of drivers. With the ” nice headache,” the Milton Keynes team has three prospects to replace Perez. The team’s debutant Liam Lawson, the Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda, and their returnee Daniel Ricciardo. With five races remaining, Sergio Perez may have a last chance to keep his seat at Red Bull.