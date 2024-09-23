Kym Illman Clears Ted Kravitz of F-Word Controversy: “They Played the Wrong Take”

With the FIA cracking down on drivers using swear words on camera, Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz had an unfortunate slip-up while reporting from the paddock in Singapore. During a fumbled take, the veteran journalist accidentally dropped the F-bomb, which made it to air. However, photographer Kym Illman later revealed that someone else, not Kravitz, was to blame for the mishap.

Having had a conversation with Kravitz, Illman came to know that it wasn’t a live take. Kravitz had recorded another, and Sky was supposed to air that clip. However, there was a major error behind the scenes, leading to the wrong one being displayed on live TV.

“I think Ted has been pretty much hard done by here,” Illman said on his YouTube channel. “They played back the wrong tape.”

Despite the error being someone else’s fault, Kravitz still apologized for the slip-up. The reporter explained that he sometimes gets frustrated with himself when he makes mistakes, and in those moments, a “naughty” word slips out. He acknowledged that such errors can happen on live television but assured that the entire team would strive to do better in the future.

Reporting at the time of the slip-up, colleague Simon Lazenby quickly issued an apology on Kravitz’s behalf, attempting to manage the fallout. However, it could not be brushed under the carpet, especially given how swearing has been a hot topic recently.

The FIA issued strict guidelines urging F1 drivers to be more mindful of their language when speaking to the media. However, Max Verstappen chose to disregard this, dropping the F-bomb multiple times during the Singapore GP press conference. As a result, the sport’s governing body decided to punish the 26-year-old with community service.

Verstappen didn’t stop there. He continued his protest by giving monosyllabic answers to journalists in the media room at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, which left them frustrated. However, a defiant Verstappen insisted he would only answer questions outside, and the journalists complied.