“For me homosexuality is a completely normal thing”- Charles Leclerc extends his support to LGBTQ community after Lightyear movie gets banned

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc made his voice acting debut in Disney’s Lightyear film which released worldwide earlier this month.

Both Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz featured in voice acting roles in the latest Disney film which released worldwide earlier this month. Leclerc played a role in the Italian version whereas Sainz did so in Spanish.

However, the movie recently made news for other reasons. It got banned in 14 different countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. This is because the movie features a scene that shows a ‘kiss between two women’. With homosexuality being banned in these countries, their respective censor board did not allow the movie to be screened.

This sparked online outrage, and Leclerc who starred in the film shared his thoughts on how he felt about this decision. The Monegasque extended his full support to the people of the LGBTQ+ community and insisted that there was nothing unnatural about it.

“For me homosexuality is a completely normal thing,” the 24-year old said. “I have gay friends. Love is for everyone. F1 must lend a hand to those who aren’t able to express the difficulties in everyday life.”

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari will be hoping to bounce back in Canada

The last few weeks have been very difficult for Ferrari and their fans all over. At the start of the season, they were clear favorites to win the Title, but they’ve given up a huge lead to Red Bull, who are now 80 points ahead of the Maranello outfit.

Leclerc too has slipped down the standings and is now 34 points behind Max Verstappen in the Drivers Championship Standings. After Ferrari’s double DNF in Baku last Sunday, Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez has now overtaken the Monegasque star to move to second.

Ferrari’s last Championship win in the Constructors’ came back in 2008 and Their last Drivers’ Champion was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. Glory has eluded the Scuderia for far too long, and the pressure is always high on F1’s most successful team of all time.

The Maranello based team will be hoping for a flawless weekend as F1 returns to Montreal this weekend.

