“We Don’t Play Soccer Here”: Fernando Alonso Shuts Criticism Towards Ungodly Hours of Las Vegas GP

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 18, 2023

F1 has received a lot of flak from fans because of the schedule of the Las Vegas GP weekend. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has also chipped into the debate, per Pulzo.com. And the 42-year-old is far from impressed.

Slamming the schedule, Alonso compared it with soccer. He said, “It’s not right, but that’s how it is. This is a tough sport. We don’t play football (soccer) here.” Alonso’s main gripe with the entire schedule is apparently the jet lag it induces and how it adds to the troubles of the drivers. 

The Vegas GP schedule has come under a lot of criticism from fans as well. American fans, too, have complained about the ‘Ungodly‘ hours the FIA and the sport have decided to schedule the sessions at.

According to the report, “Qualifying was at 3:00 am and the Race will be at 1:00 am (Colombian time)”. This is a far stretch from what is the norm for American races on the calendar. While Alonso is not in favor of how the Vegas GP has been scheduled, Max Verstappen has a problem with the race itself.

After Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen tears into the Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of the entire event. However, when he got to know that the fans who weren’t allowed to attend FP2 despite a ticket were offered $200 vouchers for the fan shop, he said, “Then they still make money! Great. If I was a fan, I would tear down the whole place. This can’t be right.”

What’s more, Carlos Sainz bore the brunt of an ill-managed drain cover during FP1. His Ferrari’s floor and other components were destroyed by running over it. As a result, he now faces a 10-place grid penalty. “You will not see me very happy this weekend,” is what he told the media in the aftermath.

Toto Wolff on the other hand, was very defensive. In the team principal’s press conference, the Austrian blasted a journalist when questioned if the events of FP1 were an embarrassment for the sport.

He reiterated that the Grand Prix shouldn’t be judged on a single accident and that the owners of the sport should be commended rather than ridiculed for putting up a show in Vegas. Despite the differing opinions, from F1’s perspective, the inaugural Las Vegas GP has caused a lot of shame for the promoters and Liberty Media.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

