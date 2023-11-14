HomeSearch

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 14, 2023

“I Don’t Know Man!”: Put on the Spot, Max Verstappen Gives His Verdict on the Las Vegas GP

As the inaugural Las Vegas GP approaches, three-time Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen has delivered his verdict on the race. While on his sim-racing live stream, the Dutchman was asked about his thoughts on the upcoming race. According to a video of the moment on X, Verstappen was far from impressed.

While on stream, Verstappen was asked what he thought about the upcoming race on the iconic Vegas strip. The 26-year-old took a long, long pause before unenthusiastically muttering a few words. When prompted that he could say no, Verstappen, monotonically replied, “I don’t know man!”

The Dutchman’s lack of enthusiasm shouldn’t come as a shock for the fans. Motorsport.com quoted him as saying, “I think we are there more for the show than the racing itself if you look at the layout of the track.”

F1’s $500 million gamble starts to crumble in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas GP was being billed as the greatest spectacle in open-wheel racing ever. However, as the weekend has come closer to reality, the entire thing has descended into chaos and anarchy leading to a whole host of criticism. With union workers and locals out in protest, it might also happen that the GP is cancelled altogether.

Liberty Media, the commercial rights holder of F1, have reportedly invested a massive $500,000,000 into the event. Despite the immense contributions and flat out efforts of the promoters to make it an appealing spectacle, the GP is now being tipped to be a massive embarrassment for the sport.

Another aspect that drills the Vegas GP further into the ground is the allure of competition. Both, the driver’s and the constructors’ championships are wrapped up. Hence, the race can only be tagged as a fancy party trick rather than an iconic Grand Prix event.

Max Verstappen himself has revealed how utterly disinterested he is about the race this weekend. He told Motorsport.com, “You know, I’m actually not that into it. I’m more like, I’ll go there and do my thing and be gone again.” When your biggest star says that about your grandest event, you know you’re in for trouble.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

