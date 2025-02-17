“We Have a Bit More Fun”: Max Verstappen on What Separates Red Bull From Other Teams

São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 at the Interlagos racetrack, in the south of the capital of São Paulo. In the photo, the driver, Max Verstappen 1, RED BULL, during a press conference | Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

As an energy drink brand among a field of automobile giants, many had written off Red Bull when it entered the sport in 2005. From the outside, the team appeared to be all fun and games, known for its daring off-track activities, often dismissed as mere marketing stunts.

Behind the scenes, however, it was clear they were always serious about F1. Between 2010 and 2013, they dominated with four consecutive World Championships—all while maintaining their relaxed, fun-loving environment.

Max Verstappen believes this culture sets Red Bull apart from teams like McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

The four-time World Champion has found a place where he can be himself at Red Bull, the team he joined in 2015 after debuting with their sister outfit, Toro Rosso. It’s this environment that has fueled his growth, allowing him to truly call it home.

“That is very important. To be able to be yourself within the team,” he told RacingNews365.

Moving to the senior team in 2016, Verstappen quickly settled in with Red Bull’s engineers and mechanics. He built an everlasting bond with everyone. “Being part of the team for such a long time, it’s like a second family. It does look like we have a bit more fun than the average team on the grid,” the Dutchman added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing)

Red Bull can be seen as one big family, with even its sister team—currently known as RB—falling under that umbrella. The Austrian squad ensures both teams receive the spotlight, whether through marketing initiatives or off-track activities.

The team’s hospitality is also among the best on the grid. Many praise Red Bull for its openness in welcoming guests into its hospitality area during race weekends, a move that also helps maximize its marketing goodwill.

This welcoming and free-spirited nature is a core part of Red Bull’s culture.

Verstappen doesn’t feel restricted at Red Bull

The 27-year-old is quite candid in his team radio conversations. While he does attract criticism for the same, especially when he’s abusing in conversation with his race engineer, Red Bull staunchly supports him.

The 2024 Hungarian GP is a classic case in point.

Red Bull messed up Verstappen’s tire strategy, which amplified his frustrations about the RB20’s horrific handling issues around the Hungaroring track.

He had a heated chat with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, who didn’t seem fazed at all, and responded by talking to him in an even tone. Even though senior figures like Helmut Marko were critical of Verstappen’s rant on the radio towards the team, he defended his driver as well. “It’s a tough season for him [Verstappen] and he’s only human,” Marko said.

Since then, there has been much debate about swearing and angry rants on team radios. This discourse stems from the FIA’s clampdown on foul language and its latest guidelines to fine drivers who persistently use it or publicly criticize the FIA and steward decisions.

Verstappen is one such driver, as seen in Abu Dhabi last year when he received a 10-second penalty for his lap 1 collision with Oscar Piastri. However, the four-time world champion has yet to comment on the FIA’s stricter stance against abusive language.