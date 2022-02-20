“We have made different choices than others”- Ferrari has already incorporated a rival team’s idea on their 2022 challenger

Earlier, Ferrari said that they will not shy away from copying their rival’s ideas in the 2022 season and they have already done it.

Ferrari revealed their F1-75 with the new technical regulations. While it received a lot of praise for its construction and livery, Ferrari had already clarified that this year they will not hesitate in copying their competitor’s innovations.

With most of the 2022 cars already on the display, something caught the attention of the Maranello team and it has already been incorporated in the F1-75.

Team Principal Mattia Binotto said, “We will see if there are any interesting ideas we can adopt.”

“On the F1-75, there is already a detail from a car that was presented in the past few days, and especially in this first phase we will all be watching each other very closely.”

Furthermore, it is obvious that the best opportunity to observe such things would be during the pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Ferrari urges for patience

The brand new Ferrari has received a lot of praise for its design, livery and construction. Former Ferrari driver, Jean Alesi described the new challenger as a ‘real marvel.’

Alesi said, “[It is] very, very sleek, with a bit of a refined nose. The car is already impressive, a jewel. The Red Bull was nothing special because it’s a show car, but Ferrari is a shock.”

However, talking to French Media when Binotto was told that Ferrari is among the favourites to win, he said, “I don’t think we are the favourites.”

“Why do the others think we are the favourites? First of all, I think it’s to take some pressure off themselves. But I’m sorry. They have to keep the pressure. On our side, it’s true, it’s a beautiful car. But I don’t think the fact that it’s beautiful means it will be fast.”

Furthermore, Binotto thinks that the team has been brave with their design and he hopes that they can turn into winners again.

“We have made different choices than others, maybe less conventional. I would call this car brave because it is the child of a team that has gone through difficult times in recent years but has always stayed united and tried to improve.”

“I think we will have to wait for five or six races to understand the full potential of the car. The true values of the cars will only become clear after a few races. [But] when we look at the data, we are convinced the car will work.”

