“It pushed him to work even more”– Former Ferrari driver thinks Carlos Sainz playing crucial role in Charles Leclerc’s growth

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa thinks Carlos Sainz plays a crucial role in Charles Leclerc’s growth over the last season.

In 2021, Ferrari got a reliable pair of drivers after replacing Sebastian Vettel with Carlos Sainz. In his first year with the Maranello based team, Sainz outscored Leclerc. An impressive result considering the Monegasque had more experience with Ferrari’s machinery.

But even Leclerc had a decent points haul. Thus, the two drivers effectively contributed to Ferrari’s return to the top 3. Now, going into the 2022 season, the drivers’ duo is expected to maintain the standards.

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa thinks that Ferrari’s strong point is its drivers. Moreover, he thinks Sainz plays a crucial role in Leclerc’s progress.

“Ferrari’s problem is not the drivers. They are strong and close in performance. Carlos helped Charles grow. It pushed him to work even more “Massa stressed.

The two drivers recently took out 2022 car F1-75 on the track at Fiorano, where the car looked promising after a 15-km long run ahead of the Barcelona tests.

Hope Ferrari is more efficient

Now, with Ferrari going into 2022, the new regulations can change the tides of the competition. Massa thinks that Mercedes and Red Bull have the edge over others, but surprises can happen.

“It is easy to imagine that Mercedes and Red Bull are in the front. But with such changes, surprises can happen, just find something and you find yourself in front of it.”

“My hope is that Binotto has managed to make the team more efficient “, declared the 2008 championship runner while interviewed by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ferrari is expected to take a couple of odd wins during the 23-long race calendar. Apart from that, nothing more is expected from the Italian team.

Now, it only remains to be seen how good they will be going into the next season.

