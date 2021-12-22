“We have not decided the date yet” – Mattia Binotto announced a mid-February launch of Ferrari 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has planned to unveil its 2022 F1 car in the middle of February ahead of the start of the pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Following a significant change in the regulations, F1 will go through an extensive technical revamp for the 2022 season. The changes will focus on aerodynamic performance with the aim of making the cars easier to race and overtake.

Ferrari saw its worst performance in 40 years in 2020 with zero poles and three podiums. The Italian giants showed major improvement in the 2021 season. They finished third in the constructors’ championship with five podiums and two pole positions.

The 2022 Ferrari F1 car is planned to debut between February 16 and 18! The name is still yet to be chosen.#F1 #Corriere pic.twitter.com/5txG284Q34 — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) December 22, 2021

At the annual end-of-year Christmas media event, Ferrari’s team principal unveiled a few details about the release of the 2022 car. Mattia Binotto announced that the car will be launched in mid-February. “We have not decided on the date yet,” he further added.

Ferrari is reaching its objectives

Binotto also said that the team is encouraged that everything is going according to plan in its design and development. However, it has yet not decided on a name for the new car.

“We know we have no reference to the others and the competitors. That is the most difficult one, we have no guide on what is going on with the others,” Binotto said.

“But it is important for me to know that we are reaching our objectives and it is progressing to plan. we know that the change in regulation is a big opportunity,” he further added.

The Italian team boss also pointed out the budget cap that has been introduced since the 2021 season. The budget cap will make it more restrictive and challenging next year. “But on all of that, I have to say that the team is well organised, and for me, working strong,” Binotto concluded.

