“I think we overshot” – Toto Wolff calls for a ban on broadcasting of radio messages between team principals and race director

Toto Wolff was heard fuming over the radio during the Abu Dhabi GP after being denied a drivers’ title.

Toto Wolff has called for a ban on the broadcasting of radio conversations between the team principals and race directors.

After the season finale took a drastic turn for Mercedes, Wolff was heard fuming over the radio. Since the lights out at the Yas Marina Circuit, it seemed like Lewis Hamilton will end it with a record-breaking eighth title.

However, a decision by the race director in the last lap changed the entire course of the race. Due to which Max Verstappen comfortably overtook his title rival to win his first world championship title.

Unhappy with how the race unfolded in the last lap, a frustrated Toto Wolff was heard talking to the race director Michael Masi across the world.

Infuriated by the controversial decision, Wolff said, “you need to reinstate the lap before. That’s not right.” To which, Masi replied, “Toto, it’s called a motor race. We went car racing.”

Toto Wolff blames himself for the decision

After the Abu Dhabi incident, the managing director of motorsport, Ross Brawn has said that the team principals should not have a direct line to Masi.

Toto Wolff agrees with what Brawn said. He told Motorsport.com, “I agree with Ross. But I equally blame Ross and myself because we have been part of the decision making. To broadcast more of the channels for the purpose of transparency and entertainment for the fans.”

Wolff pointed out that there is so much going on the intercom. The idea was to give fans a bit of an overview of all the little dramas that happen, like is the car breaking down, is there a strategy discussion.

“But I think we overshot,” he further added. “I need to take myself by the nose and Christian. We were given the opportunity to talk to the race director directly, and because we fight so fiercely for the interests of our teams, all of us overstepped.”

“It certainly was part of the failures this year that under pressure from the team principals, the race director’s life wasn’t made easier, certainly,” Wolff concluded.

