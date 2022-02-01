“We have sealed a lease agreement”– Famous Michael Schumacher kart race track rescued from demolition

The kart racing track where Michael Schumacher started his career was on the verge of demolition but got saved with a new lease.

Michael Schumacher’s childhood kart track, which he owns, was under the scare of demolition. But funding was secured to extend its future for more than a decade.

Schumacher started his career at Erftlandring, a kart racing venue near his hometown Kerpen-Manheim. But there were fears of the race track when RWE, a power company, bought the surrounding areas.

And aimed to encompass the venue to expand further. While there were oppositions of removing the track, the resistance died after there were reports of fair compensation.

Two years later, the company decided against the original plans after protests by environmentalists. Now, with RWE still owning the land, there were still doubts. So, the management of Erftlandring has landed a lease deal with RWE for the continuity of the track.

“We have sealed a lease agreement with RWE for 10 years, plus an option for five more, and can now invest the money from the sale in the necessary renovation,” Gerhard Noack, President of the local kart club, told local newspaper Kölner Express.

International races again where Michael Schumacher once raced

Now, with a long term occupation of the site, Noack has revealed that his team plans to bring in kerbs and install fencing. Moreover, he wants to make the track an international level attraction.

“The access roads and the track will be resurfaced, and we will build new kerbs and double catch fences, so that we can organise international races like the world championships, the European championships and WSK again.”

Schumacher himself took part in the last world championship event that took place at Erftlandring in 2001. Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Vitantonio Liuzzi were in the lineup too.

