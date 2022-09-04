“We just know there’s another mistake coming from Ferrari”– Nico Rosberg claims $1.4 Billion team needs to change personnel

Nico Rosberg claims Ferrari needs to change the personnel at their disposal to minimize the number of mistakes that cost them points.

The 2022 championship has been a horror show to Ferrari. Now they are hardly contesting for it from being one of the contenders to win the championship.

Even during the Dutch Grand Prix, Ferrari personnel had a major blunder by giving a 12-second pitstop to Carlos Sainz. The crew was without a rear tyre, which forced the Spaniard to halt.

Noticing the unforced errors by Ferrari, former world champion Nico Rosberg has advised Ferrari to make changes in their team to minimize the damage.

“We just know there’s another mistake coming from Ferrari – and that’s not good!” Nico Rosberg says Ferrari need to make big changes in the personnel of the team pic.twitter.com/7EddfwmXGa — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 4, 2022

The $1.4 Billion team has been questioned about their strategy and decision-making for a while. Even in the pits, there has been poor execution of tyre change.

Because of it, Red Bull has extracted many points and now has given them a gigantic lead of 135 points. Therefore, it seems like that title is just a cakewalk for the Milton-Keynes-based team from here.

Also read: 2009 F1 champion wants Daniel Ricciardo to join Williams for 2023

Ferrari is mathematically away from bot titles

After the 15th round, Red Bull and Max Verstappen both have a mammoth lead over their rivals in the standings. Charles Leclerc has already admitted that the title for him is mathematically impossible to win.

“I will never say goodbye to the championship but mathematically I know it will be hard so I’ll take one race at a time!” said Leclerc after the race at Zandvoort.

Hamilton can still win his 8th title this year. He just needs to win every remaining race with Verstappen scoring no more than 22 points in total#DutchGP #F1 — Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) September 4, 2022

With 310 points on board, Verstappen is just a few steps away from claiming the championship. Rather, it only remains to be seen how early the Dutchman will wrap up the title.

Also read: Why Red Bull boss is hesitant about Porsche deal