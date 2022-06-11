F1

“We look forward to better results with him”- McLaren boss claims Daniel Ricciardo will stay for 2023

“Renault spent $50 Million on Daniel Ricciardo” – Did Cyril Abiteboul’s side recover what they invested on Australian driver?
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"LeBron James invested his first $50,000 in his best friend!": How Lakers star's first investment in Maverick Carter has turned into BILLIONS over his NBA career
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
“Renault spent $50 Million on Daniel Ricciardo” – Did Cyril Abiteboul’s side recover what they invested on Australian driver?
“We look forward to better results with him”- McLaren boss claims Daniel Ricciardo will stay for 2023

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl claims Daniel Ricciardo will stay with the Woking-based team, as they…