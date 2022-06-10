F1

“Amazing how the tiny differences make up those tenths and hundreds!”- Why is Lando Norris massively outperforming McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo?

"Amazing how the tiny differences make up those tenths and hundreds!"- Why is Lando Norris massively outperforming McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo?
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
‘Shaquille O’Neal uses his $400 million net worth to spoil his mother’: When Lakers legend revealed what he demands from his mom whenever he visits her
Next Article
"Shaquille O'Neal made an estimated $72 million off the Kings!": How Lakers legend turned over a profit off the most mediocre franchise in the NBA
F1 Latest News
"I naturally drifted that way"– Max Verstappen counters Ferrari Monaco protest by claiming his innocence
“I naturally drifted that way”– Max Verstappen counters Ferrari Monaco protest by claiming his innocence

Max Verstappen claims that he didn’t cross the pit exit infringement and rode on it…