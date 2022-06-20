“We made $10,000! RIP hair!”– Why Lando Norris went bald before 2020 F1 season amidst lockdown

Lando Norris in April had to go bald because his fans breached the $10,000 mark by a mile; the amount went for COVID-19 relief.

The 2020 year was tough on the world. Including the sporting world, where all the halt in action forced many lay-offs. Therefore, prominent celebrities came forward to help people in need.

F1 drivers weren’t behind too. In 2020, Lando Norris declared through a Twitch Stream Aid event that f $10,000 were amassed from the fans watching the stream he would shave off his head.

In the end, an anonymous tip of $700 helped cross the number, and eventually, it settled at $12,000. “Does that mean I’m over?” Norris said laughing, adding: “No! We made 10k! RIP hair!”

Norris later revealed that he ordered a trimmer from Amazon.

“Thanks to all my viewers for raising over $12,000 by the end total for Twitch Stream Aid and the fight against COVID-19,” Norris wrote on Instagram. I do have to cut all my hair off now though…”

In response, his former teammate Carlos Sainz wrote “Oh boy I’m ready.” Norris further shaved off his head in front of his fans while going live on Twitch.

Lando Norris can’t climb much in 2022

Norris in the last couple of years has cemented his spot in F1 with incredible performances. However, in 2022, the Briton isn’t having the best of his performances.

His McL36 is not at par with its rivals and has dipped down with their form. Therefore, it has been a struggle for him to be consistently in P5. The Canadian GP was a disaster for him as he came P15, and a poor pitstop added to his woes.

Just one of those weekends hey. pic.twitter.com/gw2calRYlg — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 19, 2022

McLaren made some developments in between that improved their form but now they are losing the momentum against Mercedes for P3 in the constructors’ standings.

Norris before was massively critical of McLaren for not giving him a competitive car. At times, they have even been slower to Alpine. So, the Briton has little to add to his misery.

It remains to be seen how McLaren will improve in this situation, and would they be competitive in upcoming races, it remains to be seen.

