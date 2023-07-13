HomeSearch

EA Sports FC signs exclusive partnership deals with Premier League and La Liga

Ripan Majumdar
|Published July 13, 2023

EA Sports FC, LaLiga and Premier League

(Image by EA Sports)

Electronic Arts have finally lifted the curtains over the highly anticipated EA Sports FC 24. But with this big reveal, they also announced some major collaborations with giant soccer leagues, Premier League and LaLiga.

It is no secret to anyone that Electronic Arts lost its long-time contract with the Fédération Internationale de football association. As a consequence, they no longer have the right to make any more FIFA games. But shutting down this huge gaming franchise could have been disastrous for the American company.

Electronic Arts hence came up with the idea to rebrand this iconic series to EA Sports FC. With this rebranding, they signed deals with various soccer clubs and leagues from across the globe to continue this game series. But those various contracts also include exclusives with Premier League and LaLiga.

EA Sports FC become the official sponsor for LaLiga on board

Electronic Arts announced their long-term partnership with LaLiga, the Spanish soccer league, at EA Sports FC 24’s official reveal livestream. The league’s legend and Ballon d’Or winner Luis Figo came on the stage with the LaLiga trophy to cement this partnership.

Luis Figo brings the LaLiga trophy at EA SPORTS FC 24 Official Reveal Livestream.
Luis Figo brings the LaLiga trophy at the EAFC 24 Official Reveal Livestream. (Image from EA Sports FC YouTube channel)

The American game company signed a long-term deal with the Spanish League, including naming rights. As part of this grand deal, LaLiga underwent a major rebranding with a new logo, graphics, fonts, and other visual elements. Further, EA and LaLiga will also work together to support grassroots initiatives in Spanish soccer.

The American company will sponsor both the first and second divisions of Spanish soccer as part of this multi-year agreement. They will also be associated with the league’s annual youth competition, LaLiga Promises, as well as the league’s official eSports event, eLaLiga.

Electronic Arts also join hands with Premier League

LaLiga isn’t the only major soccer league to get an exclusive contract with EA Sports FC, as the elite English soccer league did too. Electronic Arts also announced its exclusive multi-year contract with Premier League. The Chelsea legend Didier Drogba presented the EPL trophy at FC24’s official reveal livestream to solidify this partnership.

Didier Drogba brings the Premier League trophy at the EA SPORTS FC 24 Official Reveal Livestream.
Didier Drogba brings the Premier League trophy at the EAFC 24 Official Reveal Livestream. (Image from EA Sports FC YouTube channel)

As part of this deal, EA will have the rights to feature all clubs, players, and stadiums in their soccer video games. That’s all it was revealed about this partnership. Unlike LaLiga, it wasn’t mentioned that EA Sports FC will have naming rights for the English soccer league.

That’s all fans need to know about EA Sports FC’s exclusive multi-year contracts with LaLiga and Premier League. If you liked reading it, click here to see all the confirmed leagues appearing in the upcoming EAFC 24.

