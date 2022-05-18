“He should be glad he didn’t get beaten up and thrown off the flight”- F1 Twitter reacts as Valtteri Bottas has his flight cancelled by United Airlines on his way to Europe

Valtteri Bottas had a great time in the US, but leaving the country proved to be a problem after a flight mishap at the hands of United.

Since the Miami GP ended, Bottas has been in America and it’s fair to say he has enjoyed his time. He spent his days out in the woods, hiking and cycling. He even posted a picture with Lance Armstrong, the famous former cyclist who had his titles stripped away from him after a drug scandal.

With the Spanish GP set to take place this weekend, the Finn was on his way back across the pond. However, that proved to be a difficult task for him, as large American carrier United Airlines messed up his flight schedule.

The Alfa Romeo driver took to his Instagram account to post a story about the same. In the story, he explained how tedious his last 32 hours had been.

“Cancelled flight, rerouted flight. Missed connection to Europe. Stay overnight, try to get my bags back with no luck. 3 bags lost. Change airport, buy new ticket, try again. Never again @united,” the story said.

F1 fans react to Valtteri Bottas getting the wrong American experience

Some fans from the United States emphasized with the 32-year old and said that they too have faced similar problems from the airline. Some other Bottas followers on the other hand, question as to why a F1 driver is travelling commercially from one city to another.

Many of them had a suggestion for the ex-Mercedes driver. “Get a private jet to travel!”

Bottas is pissed 💀 pic.twitter.com/PWb41MiM9m — Formula Dino (@FormulaDino) May 17, 2022

Bro got the American treatment 😭 — Meg Oof 🏎 | Ferrari’s F1_Jordan (@minecraft_sicko) May 18, 2022

What did he expect from United. — BarrellF1 (@Barrellsplan) May 17, 2022

He should be glad he didn’t get beaten up and thrown off the flight, like some other United Airlines customers. — Jericho Smith (@virgilthegreedy) May 18, 2022

Bottas and Alfa Romeo travel to Barcelona this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya. The Finnish driver is thriving in his debut season for the Hinwil outfit. He is eighth in the drivers’ Championship standings with 30 points to his name.

