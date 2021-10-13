F1

“We needed one more lap to catch Ocon” – Alfa Romeo claim they missed out on P10 in Istanbul due to Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen not swapping positions

"We needed one more lap to catch Ocon" - Alfa Romeo claim they missed out on P10 in Istanbul due to Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen not swapping positions
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“Audi and Porsche seem to have different ideas" - Volkswagen considering buyout of McLaren before entering F1, report suggests
Next Article
India new T20I jersey: Price of new India T20I jersey and how to buy India T20I jersey online in India?
F1 Latest News
“For the FIA to look at and for them to police" - Red Bull boss Helmut Marko suggests conspiracy behind Mercedes' sudden gain of pace since Silverstone
“For the FIA to look at and for them to police” – Red Bull boss Helmut Marko suggests conspiracy behind Mercedes’ sudden gain of pace since Silverstone

“For the FIA to look at and for them to police” – Dr. Helmut Marko…