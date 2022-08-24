“We should sell Max Verstappen as a German” – Ralf Schumacher suggests solution regarding the lack of German talent in F1

Former F1 driver jokes about marketing Max Verstappen as a German saying that it would help fix the issue of lack of German talent in F1.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher understands that the sport is in danger of losing popularity in Germany and it worries him. He joked that “We should sell Max Verstappen as a German.”

The German GP has been on the F1 calendar for a long period of time. The sport has been incredibly popular in the country with fans and the media.

Up until now, there were two German drivers on the grid but with Sebastian Vettel announcing his retirement after the 2022 season and Mick Schumacher’s seat being not confirmed yet for the 2023 season, there is a visible lack of German talents on the grid.

“We should sell Max Verstappen as a German”

Schumacher understands the situation of the lack of German talent in the sport. He joked, “we should sell Max Verstappen as a German. It’s clear that Formula 1 and the rest of motorsport has a problem in Germany.”

According to the German expert, there is also a lack of talent in the country. He believes that motorsport has become too expensive for everyone to be able to afford it.

“In many other countries, it is subsidised by the state. Not so in Germany. Therefore, it is no wonder that there are hardly any talents left who have what it takes to make it to Formula 1,” Schumacher concluded.

Recently, Mick Schumacher also said that the expensive junior series is one of the reasons why there is a lack of German drivers on the F1 grid.

Schumacher expressed his frustration at the “quite ridiculous” prices to have a seat in the junior categories from Formula 2 to F4, and even go-karting.

As per an article by Flowracers, in total from karting all the way up to Formula 1, a racer is looking at spending around $10 million.

