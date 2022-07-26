“We were the last team to develop our 2022 car”- Christian Horner lauds Red Bull in their effort to outshine Ferrari and Mercedes

Red Bull have continued their strong momentum from last season into the 2022 campaign, and are top of the standings currently.

Red Bull has had a brilliant 2022 season up until now. They went off to a horrid start, with reliability issues plaguing their earlier rounds. Since then however, they have been unstoppable.

A major reason for Red Bull’s dominance has also been Ferrari’s own woes. The Italian outfit started the season well, but have had reliability problems of their own lately. A lot times, they were the fastest out on track but were forced to retire their cars because of power-unit issues.

Other factors like mistakes made by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have also seen the Scuderia throw away valuable points. Consequently 2021 World Champion Max Verstappen has a 63 point lead over Leclerc in the standing, and is currently favorite to win his second Title in a row.

In the Constructors’ Standings, the Milton-Keynes based outfit is 82 points ahead of Ferrari, and it looks like a mammoth margin for the latter to overcome, unless Red Bull royally mess up the second half of the season.

Red Bull have developed their car better than Mercedes or Ferrari

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been wary of the Ferrari threat throughout the season. When they aren’t dealing with engine issues and strategy goof up, they are by far the team to watch out for.

Mercedes on the other hand, started the season very slowly. They often struggled to find themselves in the podium places, but they have been in the mix for the top three quite regularly as of late. The upgrades introduced by the Silver Arrows prove that they are indeed on the right track.

Horner believes that both Ferrari and Mercedes will be challengers for the remainder of the year. In spite of that threat, he’s proud of how well Red Bull have performed, considering the fact that they developed their car last.

“Now, we’ve seen Ferrari are very competitive also this year,” said Horner. “Mercedes for sure are gathering momentum – but considering that we were probably the last team to transition fully onto this car it’s been a phenomenal job.”

Red Bull are a whopping 126 points ahead of Mercedes heading into this week’s Hungarian GP.

