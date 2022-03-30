F1

“We were wrong” – Mercedes admit their W13 disappointment in Saudi Arabia and how the team is ready with a new rear wing for Australia

"We were wrong" - Mercedes admit their W13 disappointment in Saudi Arabia and how the team is ready with a new rear wing for Australia
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"I gotta go just off the mystique" - Stone Cold Steve Austin picks his NBA GOAT between LeBron James and Michael Jordan
Next Article
“Dell Curry, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steve Kerr”: When Stephen Curry surprisingly snubbed himself from the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooters
F1 Latest News
"We were wrong" - Mercedes admit their W13 disappointment in Saudi Arabia and how the team is ready with a new rear wing for Australia
“We were wrong” – Mercedes admit their W13 disappointment in Saudi Arabia and how the team is ready with a new rear wing for Australia

Mercedes admit their mistake in Saudi Arabia and are set to race with a brand…