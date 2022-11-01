With $200 Million net worth Max Verstappen becomes youngest ever among 500 richest Dutch people

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands leaves the track after his team wins the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race and the World Constructors’ Championship at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen, at 25, is probably the most marketable F1 driver, at par with Lewis Hamilton. He’s not only smashing sporting records but also earning riches because of his market value.

With his recent contract extension with Red Bull, he currently earns over $54 million annually, excluding his sponsorships and brand deals. Thus, it can easily be said he is among the richest drivers.

His current net worth shoots at $200 million and ranks him 26th among the highest-paid athletes in the Forbes 2022 list. So, at only 25, he earns what other athletes his age could only desire.

Max Verstappen is the youngest ever among the Dutch 500

Verstappen is not only among the richest minority in the sporting world but also in his nation. According to the quotenet.nl, the Red Bull superstar is among the richest 500 in his nation.

Not only that, he is the youngest ever to appear on that list. It shows that even with at least a decade more in his career, Verstappen is doing wonders for his personal wealth.

While earning immensely, Verstappen is also not shying away from spoiling himself. The Dutchman travels on his $12 million private jet and has a massive garage of some exclusive luxurious cars.

Is it only up for the 25-year-old from here?

Verstappen, in his mid-twenties, has already eclipsed Fernando Alonso’s wins and has matched his title count. However, the Spaniard says that even at a similar age, he also exploited the entire F1 field.

Thus, he said that luck greatly prolongs success at this age. Even Sebastian Vettel was unmatched from 2010-2013 but saw a dramatic decline in his superiority. So, how long Verstappen will go on to smash this record at this rate is still a mystery.

But he also adds that things are going well for Red Bull. So, Verstappen can only relax and enjoy his present without thinking about his sporting future.

