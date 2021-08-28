“We will take another step forward”– Lewis Hamilton issues warning to Red Bull and Max Verstappen

“We will take another step forward”– Lewis Hamilton issues a warning to Red Bull after declaring his team will be making progress in upcoming races.

After being dominated by Red Bull in five different races, Lewis Hamilton was able to reclaim his lead in the championship after fetching a points haul in Silverstone and Hungaroring.

With Red Bull now seeking vengeance, Hamilton is sure that his team would be equipped with the necessary arms and issues a warning to his rivals that his team would be moving forward in this year’s competition.

“Yeah I think so, we definitely upped our game. We have also, just even during this break, take the time to reflect and look at where we have been and where we are going,” said Hamilton.

“I have no doubts we will take another step forward in our processes and how we apply ourselves so it has been a really positive thing to see.”

Fighting Max Verstappen is a different dynamic than Nico Rosberg

Hamilton has constantly been challenged by several prominent drivers in the turbo-hybrid era, both from within the team and other teams; the Briton, now being severely troubled by Verstappen’s exploits, talks about the difference between the two scenarios.

“It’s exactly the same if I am really honest, whether you are fighting a team-mate or another team I would say, in terms of how much you need to dig.”

“It is a different journey you go on. When it is internal, the journey you go on with a smaller group of people within your own team as opposed to a whole team fighting another team is a much better dynamic and a much more enjoyable journey of progress.”

“From a driver’s point of view, it is pretty much the same.”