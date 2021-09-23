“We would definitely consider that now”– Netflix would buy F1 if it ever goes for sale

“We would definitely consider that now”– Netflix would consider poaching Netflix’s ownership if it ever goes for a sale in future.

Liberty Media recently bought Formula 1 in an $8 billion deal, and since then, it has only attempted to revolutionize the sport by making it more analytical and enhancing its social media imprint.

It also revolutionalized sports documentaries by partnering with Netflix to attract new fans by releasing Drive To Survive, which is heading towards its fourth season in 2022 after considerable success.

With so much success with F1, Netflix has never paid attention to taking its broadcasting, with the ongoing broadcaster of it by TV media has arisen several complaints and dissatisfaction.

Moreover, Netflix’s rivals Amazon prime has already invested in broadcasting live sports in specific countries, so that F1 would have been an ideal start for them. Still, Netflix snubbed all the opportunities that arose.

But in the recent conversation, Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings confirmed that they would go into live sports streaming if they owned a particular sport entirely.

“At Netflix, we do entertainment and not journalism,” Hastings told Der Spiegel. “We keep our hands off live sports. With sports broadcasts we have no control over the source.”

“We don’t own the Bundesliga, which can make deals with whomever it wants. But this kind of control would be a prerequisite for us to be able to offer our customers a secure deal.”

Yes, if it goes for sale

Adding onto his previous point, Hastings affirmed that his company would bid for F1 if it ever goes on sale once again, and it could be a game-changing moment in the live-streaming service of sports.

“A few years back, the Formula 1 rights were sold,” he added. “At that time we were not among the bidders, but today we would definitely consider that now.”