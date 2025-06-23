NFL Fans Voice Their Disagreement As Netflix’s Quarterback Series Reveals Kirk Cousins In Their QB Lineup

NFL fans, it’s time to rejoice. Why? Because the second season of the hit Netflix show Quarterback is finally here. Premiering on July 8th, we’re getting a solid lineup of quarterbacks that had super interesting 2024 campaigns. We’ll get to see Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, and Joe Burrow.

In 2022, Quarterback was a hit phenomenon among the NFL community. It was a great look into the long grind of a season that quarterbacks have to go through and the challenges that arise throughout. During that season, we got to follow Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and Cousins.

Quarterback Season 2 premieres July 8.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Cousins again? That’s right, Kirk is coming back to the show, but this time he’s with a new team in an entirely different situation. Fans may be unhappy to see him on the show again, but the new setting could provide some interesting perspectives from the veteran.

Still, some of the fans voiced their displeasure underneath the post as they wanted to see someone new.

“The f**k is Kirk Cousins doing on here,” one fan wrote.

“I’m fired up. Kirk cousins tho… again!!” another commented.

Clearly, the fans are unhappy to see Cousins again. Some fans demanded to see other quarterbacks grace the screen.

“WE WANTED PURDY,” someone said.

“We want Justin Fields,” a user suggested.

Well, sorry, NFL fans. You get what you get. It’s still a solid lineup of players. Also, similar to the first season, it’s three guys in completely different situations.

Goff was piloting the best NFC team with an exciting offense full of trick plays and high-scoring affairs. Burrow was captaining an underperforming team, but he was outperforming it. And Cousins was underperforming on a team that had high expectations, which ultimately led to his benching.

Last year, the same production crew that made the series tried something else. They made Receiver, focusing on the best wide receivers in the game and following them around for a season. It got a good response. But they’re going back to the quarterback pot to reignite the flame that started it all.

It should be a fun season to watch, regardless of how the fans feel about seeing Cousins again. It’s not like they’ll have to watch him for long. Kirk was benched by the end of the season for Michael Penix as the Falcons handed the keys over to the rookie. They also missed the playoffs.

So, try to keep an open mindset going into the series. Even if we’ve seen Cousins before, he’s got a new perspective on a new team. It should be fun to catch up with him and find out what he has been doing since he became the franchise player in Minnesota.