“Welcome to @F1 Twitter, everyone”– F1 teams mock Facebook with memes after it goes down globally by backing its rival Twitter

“Welcome to @F1 Twitter, everyone”– F1 teams mock Facebook as its applications go down globally; welcomes everyone on Twitter.

It’s probably the worst day for Facebook in 2021, with the site and all of its applications like Whatsapp and Instagram went down on Monday (and still were during the publication of this article).

This came out as a golden opportunity for all social media managers to have a laugh riot on the digital media giant. And, the F1 teams didn’t miss the party too.

Mercedes and Red Bull’s manufacturing side Honda were at the top of trolling Facebook, as the Silver Arrows used Valtteri Bottas‘ meme template from Italy to engage with its fans.

Meanwhile, Honda’s meme wasn’t any different, as they used the same template to get involved, but technically they were the first to post it, beating Mercedes off the track, too now?

Pumped up by the support from everywhere, even Twitter didn’t back out from mocking its rivals by tweeting from the official handle, “hello literally everyone”, as at that moment, the whole world was literally on Twitter.

The fans owned the game

While the official F1 team accounts initiated the game, the fans stepped the level up and had their memes flowing in targeting Facebook amidst its predication.

Nevertheless, it is still not clear from Facebook’s side what caused the total clampdown of its all platforms, but they claim to be working on its recovery.