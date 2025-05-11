“Most Wonderful Flight”: Chivalrous Travis Hunter Hid His Identity and Impressed an Elderly Woman During Trip to Denver

After impressing on offense during rookie minicamp with the Jaguars, Travis Hunter continued to win hearts off the field — in the air, to be exact. It’s always a positive sign when a team drafts a young athlete who treats others with kindness. This was evident in a recent Facebook post, where an older woman shared a memorable interaction with Hunter during a flight.

Sandy Hawkins Combs took to Facebook to share the story of her encounter with Hunter, accompanied by a selfie with the young man. In her post, she explained that she met Hunter on a flight home from Denver, unaware of his identity, and was taken aback by his kindness.

Hunter went out of his way to help her with her bags, assist with her tray table, and consistently addressed her with respect, always saying, “Yes ma’am” or “No ma’am.”

However, the most interesting part of the interaction was how Hunter didn’t reveal his identity until she asked.

“People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’” She recalled.

“I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’ He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags,’ she continued. Impressed, she added, “I already told my sons I want his jersey.”

It was a well-written and heartwarming story about her interaction with Hunter. By the end, she was so impressed that she even plans to attend a Jags game.

Travis Hunter is a Special Person ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bySkOqxoBX — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) May 11, 2025

Sometimes, this is what sports is all about. The fan-to-player interactions off the field can create fans for life. While we usually see this happen with younger people, it’s clear that it happens with older folks as well.

Naturally, the fan reaction to Sandy Hawkins Combs’s Facebook post was overwhelmingly positive. Everyone who came across it seemed to love hearing about Hunter’s down-to-earth personality.

“Love to see it,” one fan wrote. “That’s amazing! #BiggerThanFootball,” another commented.

One fan even thought the post was shown at just the right time. After all, it was Mother’s Day. “Perfect timing!!” they penned.

At the end of the day, it’s important to always be kind to and respect your elders, and the fact that Hunter demonstrated that with a random citizen speaks volumes about his character. Surely, the Jacksonville Jaguars and GM James Gladstone are proud of their first-round draftee after hearing this story.

Additionally, fans in Jacksonville are going to love Hunter. He’s a great person who’s lighthearted, funny, and respectful. He’s not going to create any media drama. And above all, Hunter is also really good at football. It’s going to be fun to track his first season and the impact that he makes.