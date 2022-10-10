“Welcome to the Club Max Verstappen” – Fernando Alonso wishes to fight 2-time World Champion next year

2-time World Champion Fernando Alonso sees a bright future ahead for Max Verstappen who won the 2022 title in Suzuka.

Max Verstappen has crowned the 2022 World Champion at the end of the 2022 Japanese GP. The Dutchman matched Fernando Alonso’s record of wins and titles.

Alonso clinched his first championship at the age of 24. The Spaniard beat the likes of Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher to claim the 2005 title.

He would win the 2006 title becoming F1’s youngest double World Champion at the time. And Max beat the Spaniard’s winning age.

He becomes the 2nd youngest double world Champion in sports history. Verstappen broke Alonso’s record by 75 days, as the Spaniard won his second title at 25 years and 85 days.

Welcome to the back-to-back world champion club, Max 😉#2TheMax pic.twitter.com/WrJY5Qty56 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022

Max also claimed his 32nd race victory, matching Alonso’s number. He had previously beaten the number for most race wins and podiums before the age of 25, held previously by Alonso and Vettel.

Max joins the prestigious list of F1’s back-to-back Champions. He becomes the 11th driver on the list that includes names like Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Max Verstappen matches Fernando Alonso’s record

Fernando Alonso congratulated Max Verstappen on claiming a thumping victory with a video message. He said, “Congratulations to Max and Red Bull.”

Alonso adds, “It was outstanding, the job that they have been doing this year. When you win a championship with four races to the end, it means that you did something exceptional. Congratulations, welcome to the club!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial)

Alonso will be moving to Aston Martin for the 2023 season. And the Spaniard joked that he will be waiting to challenge Verstappen for the title next year.

“Hopefully you will have more luck than I had! Next year, hopefully, you will have more competition than this year, and I’m hoping to be on that spot as well.”

Fernando Alonso beaten by 0.011 seconds by Sebastian Vettel

Fernando Alonso was beaten by his 2010 and 2012 title rival Sebastian Vettel by a whisker. Vettel beat the Alpine car by mere 0.011 seconds as the two made a photo-finish.

Alonso was P7 behind his former title rival. The duo went wheel to wheel in the last of the 2022 Japanese GP. And the Spaniard narrowly managed to put his car ahead in the few corners of the race.

Sad that this photo-finish for P6 was not shown on the live broadcast. Vettel secured the position by 0.011 seconds ahead of Alonso! #F1 #JapaneseGP 📸 @skfliby pic.twitter.com/CxQbb3CsBx — Ahmet Cir (@AhmetCirF1) October 9, 2022

But Alonso could not beat his future team’s car. Vettel managed to overtake Alonso in the last corner leading into the main straight beating Alonso by the slightest of margins.

Vettel managed to finish P6 in his last outing in Suzuka. On Saturday the German managed to qualify for P9 retaining his 100% Q3 qualification record in the Japanese circuit.

