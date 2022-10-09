Max Verstappen reveals he knew he was going to win his second championship title before Japan GP

Max Verstappen reveals the moment he knew he was going to win his second championship title way before the Japanese GP.

Even though amid confusing circumstances, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched his second world championship title which he described as “feels much better than the first one.”

After finishing the shortened 29-lap race, even Verstappen was not sure about how many points would he be awarded. And when told that he is a world champion, he had to be convinced.

The FIA’s decision and interpretation have made the fans furious and have left them confused about the points distribution system.

Nevertheless, Verstappen is well deserved for the title. He has delivered an extraordinary performance in the 2022 season. The Dutchman, speaking to the media after the race, revealed the moment in the current season in which he knew that the title would be his.

The massive lead that Verstappen picked at the French GP made him believe that now he will win the championship. With his competitive RB18, he was aware that the upcoming races would be a close call but the lead he had created was also extravagant.

What happened at the 2022 French Grand Prix?

The French Grand Prix saw Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc start the race from the pole but soon bottled his chances and could not convert it into a win.

The Monegasque made a mistake and hit the barriers following which Verstappen took the charge and claimed victory. The Dutchman increased his lead in the championship with 63 points.

Leclerc’s retirement from the race helped Mercedes to capitalise on the opportunity which saw both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finish P2 and P3.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz also recovered from the back of the grid but could only place himself at P5 following more poor management by Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was left surprised by the Margin

Verstappen has clinched the title at the 18th of the 23-race calendar despite retiring from the first two races of the season. This fact has come as a surprise to the two-time world champion.

He admitted that it left him upset. But looking forward to how the entire season has played out with the changes in cars and how close they were he is quite surprised.

“I’m, of course in a way, pleased that it was like that, but in the other way, you do like having a close battle. Hopefully, we can have that next year.”

