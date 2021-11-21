“We’ll get our spicy equipment (engine) out”– Toto Wolff openly warns Red Bull about another Mercedes dominant performance as F1 moves to Saudi Arabia

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals that the new engine taken in Sao Paulo will return in Saudi Arabia to dominate over Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton took the fifth engine of this season in Brazil, and it annihilated Red Bull even after starting at P10 ahead of the race. In the following race in Qatar, Mercedes kept its new engine away from the action.

Instead, Hamilton’s older engine was applied for Losail. Yet, the Briton managed to dominate over Red Bull and win comprehensively further to slash his deficit in the drivers’ championship.

Now, with only eight points difference remaining, Saudi Arabia is the next destination. Toto Wolff reveals that the Brazil engine will return to exploit their rivals further.

A great win for our first time in Qatar. #TEAMLH you keep us going, we keep pushing and we feel your energy more than ever. It's been one hell of a year but I love this battle. Getting right back to work, focused and ready for the final two races. We win & we lose together. pic.twitter.com/sGHFwBcV8c — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 21, 2021

“Saudi should be a good track for us. But we know this year when you think it’s a good one it can turn the other way around,” said Wolff on Sky F1.

“But it’s a long straight. We’ll get our spicy equipment (engine) out for Saudi Arabia that we didn’t use (in Qatar) and hopefully Valtteri (Bottas) is right up there – we need him. But in any case, if everyone finishes the race it will go to Abu Dhabi.”

Mercedes is best right now

When asked whether Mercedes’ current setup is the best this year, Wolff quickly responds absolutely and tells the car is incredibly quick.”

“Yes. I think the car is quick on the straight and good around the corners. Degradation works fine – even at races in the Middle East, and we have two to come of these – on old tyres.

“I think we have to push maximum attack. We have to catch up, make some points up and that’s just what we are going to do.”

