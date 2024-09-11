“We’ll See If He is Still There” – Martin Brundle Unsure if Aston Martin Will Win With Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin completed arguably its biggest acquisition since coming into F1 in 2021 when they officially signed Adrian Newey on a multi-year contract. The legendary aerodynamicist is widely expected to turn them into a championship-winning outfit, but Martin Brundle doesn’t think their star driver Fernando Alonso will be a part of those celebrations.

Brundle assessed the situation at Aston Martin in the Sky Sports F1 podcast. Knowing full well that becoming a title contender takes time, he showed skepticism over a 43-year-old Alonso still being around when the Silverstone-based team climbs up.

“We’ll see if Fernando Alonso, who is now 43, is still there,” said Brundle.

Brundle did praise Alonso for his ‘enthusiasm’ and “over-my-dead-body mentality”, but is unsure how long he can keep competing at the highest level.

A two-time World champion, Alonso joined Aston Martin in 2023 to win a title, and ahead of this season, he signed a contract that will keep him tied until at least 2026. The Spaniard will be 45 years old at the time, and it is unlikely he will remain as physically fit.

As such, Brundle feels that Alonso could make way for a newer guard in the coming two years. And since Newey will be at the helm, owner Lawrence Stroll would want a top driver. Per Brundle, that could be Max Verstappen.

Could Verstappen leave Red Bull for Aston Martin?

After winning his first World championship in 2021, Verstappen signed a mega-contract with Red Bull, which will expire in 2028. In 2022 and 2023, Verstappen cruised to two more championship victories. All was well, and the Dutchman was not looking to leave the Milton-Keynes-based team.

Max Verstappen + Fernando Alonso + Adrian Newey at Aston Martin? Lawrence Stroll not only wants Adrian Newey but also Max Verstappen at Aston Martin, with whom negotiations are already underway aimed at 2026. If Max is convinced, then he will be reunited with Newey, Dan… pic.twitter.com/ZRQc5MEl9Y — Marc (@433_marc) August 6, 2024

In 2024, doubts about Verstappen’s future at Red Bull began to surface. Internal issues, such as Christian Horner’s alleged misconduct with a female employee and Red Bull’s mechanical problems, fueled his frustrations. The issues also lead to the departure of several high-profile figures, including Newey.

This situation sparked rumors of a possible exit, with Mercedes showing significant interest in signing the 26-year-old. However, with Newey moving to Aston Martin, the British team has now emerged as a dark horse in the race to secure Verstappen, given their previous success together at Red Bull.