F1

“These are early days and everyone is hiding their true form”: Charles Leclerc insists that Ferrari’s strong pace in the Barcelona pre-season testing does not mean much

"Ferrari tops F1 testing in Barcelona"- Charles Leclerc secured the top spot throughout the first morning of F1 testing in Barcelona
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
James Harden Injury Report: When can we expect to see the Beard to make his Sixers' debut alongside Joel Embiid?
Next Article
Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing today's 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow?
F1 Latest News
"Ferrari tops F1 testing in Barcelona"- Charles Leclerc secured the top spot throughout the first morning of F1 testing in Barcelona
“These are early days and everyone is hiding their true form”: Charles Leclerc insists that Ferrari’s strong pace in the Barcelona pre-season testing does not mean much

Ferrari were the fastest car for the majority of day-1 of pre-season testing in Barcelona…