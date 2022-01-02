F1

“We’re going to be in the factory until the last moment”– Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battles forcing Esteban Ocon to sacrifice his vacation

"We're going to be in the factory until the last moment"– Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battles forcing Esteban Ocon to sacrifice his vacation
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“DeMar DeRozan looks like the best signing of the offseason now!”: The Chicago Bulls superstar makes various NBA Executives and scouts eat their words after they voted the forward as the ‘worst move’ of the summer earlier this year
Next Article
"There is less money available"– Ferrari hopes for less crashes in 2021 amidst stringent F1 rule
F1 Latest News
"There is less money available"– Ferrari hopes for less crashes in 2021 amidst stringent F1 rule
“There is less money available”– Ferrari hopes for less crashes in 2021 amidst stringent F1 rule

Ferrari hopes for fewer crashes in 2022 as F1 has introduced budget caps, which limits…