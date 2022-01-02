“We’re going to be in the factory until the last moment”– Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battles forcing Esteban Ocon to sacrifice his vacation

Esteban Ocon is unable to go for his holiday as he wants to be a part of the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battles in 2022 with Alpine.

Alpine is ambitious with its 2022 project. The French constructors want perfection and want to be at par with their rivals Red Bull and Mercedes.

In 2021, Esteban Ocon witnessed one of the greatest F1 rivalries from his visor. Seeing that intensity in the title fight, the 25-year-old also wants to be a part of those battles and claims he has cut down on his holiday to develop his car for 2022 with the team.

Speaking in an interview including GPFans, Ocon said Verstappen’s triumph “makes you want to be in the mix for sure, seeing all these fights, seeing them, Lewis and Max fighting there”.

He added: “It makes you want to be there as well. I can’t lie about that. For sure, it would be great if we could all be fighting for wins and podiums all the time. ”

“Hopefully, Formula 1 is going to go in that direction very soon with the new regulations. It’s maybe a dream, but I hope it’s not. I’m working very hard towards that goal, me and Fernando [Alonso, Ocon’s team-mate].”

“We’re not going to have many holidays this year. We’re going to be in the factory until the last moment for it to work.”

Also read: Esteban Ocon debunks myths surrounding Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen deserves the title claims Esteban Ocon

Ocon talking about the conclusion of the 2021 season, admits that it was a controversial end. However, he claims that the Dutchman had an amazing performative year, and he deserves to be crowned as the champion.

A thread on Max Verstappen’s greatest moments in 2021: pic.twitter.com/lYRx1Mv8Dg — JM (@f1jm_) December 31, 2021

“We know we have a challenge and hopefully, we can take it but yes, to see Max, the season he drove, the aggressivity he had, I think this gave him the title.”

“Of course, there’s a lot of things that happened in the race but his aggressivity was well played, and fair play for him on the win and congratulations.”

Also read: Esteban Ocon has warned his rivals with improved pace in the 2022 season