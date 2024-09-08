“We’re Good Friends”: Jack Doohan on His Relationship With Teammate Pierre Gasly

Jack Doohan may be a rookie entering the grid in 2025, but he has been part of Alpine’s setup since 2022, fulfilling his duties as a reserve driver. This familiarity should make things easier for both the Enstone-based outfit and Doohan, who has revealed that he gets along well with his future teammate, Pierre Gasly,

Doohan appeared on The Fast and the Curious podcast, where the focal point of discussion was his Alpine appointment. Betty Glover, one of the hosts, asked him about his relationship with Gasly, whom he has known for “quite a long time“.

“We’re good friends,” the Aussie driver replied. “I’ve been with him for the past 18 months. And, you know, we’ve been in that working environment. We get along well.”

A truly surreal feeling to secure my future with @AlpineRacing as a @f1 Driver for 2025. A dream come true, I can’t thank the team enough for this opportunity pic.twitter.com/s4ngC7aPW5 — Jack Doohan (@jackdoohan33) August 23, 2024

“To be new teammates with him is awesome. I look forward to learning [from] him and also just being an asset to the team, ensuring that we work together in a great way to go forward,” Doohan added.

The 21-year-old was a key figure behind the scenes for Alpine, as Esteban Ocon had pointed out earlier in the season. Doohan also seemingly developed a bond with Gasly, which could be beneficial for Alpine, given their experience with teammates clashing.

Ocon and Gasly, Alpine’s current lineup, had a troubled relationship before they became partners. Many predicted a clash, which eventually occurred in 2024 with a crash in Monaco. Given Doohan and Gasly’s close relationship, Alpine could hope to maintain a sense of camaraderie within the team.

Doohan – Alpine through and through

Doohan has been part of the Alpine Academy since 2022, and competed in the F2 Championship until 2023, under the Enstone-based team’s banner. He finished 6th and 3rd in his two seasons with Virtuosi Racing.

Instead of returning to F2 or moving to a different racing discipline, Doohan chose to dedicate himself entirely to Alpine, joining them as a reserve driver in 2024. He spent the year getting to know the team and understanding their operations intimately. As a result, Alpine didn’t have to look far for an Ocon replacement when the Frenchman’s departure was announced earlier this year.

Since Doohan is acquainted well with most of the crew, his rookie season could go smoothly. Alpine could also hope to bring some calmness within the team, as it looks to sort out its on-track performance woes.