mobile app bar

Backed By F1 Drivers, Another “Appealing, Marketable and Attractive” Rookie Enters the Chat

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Backed By F1 Drivers, Another "Appealing, Marketable and Attractive" Rookie Enters the Chat

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Youngsters coming out of F2 often wait a long time before they are noticed by F1 fans and teams. Alpine’s Jack Doohan, however, is not going through a similar problem. Part of the Enstone-based team’s academy since 2022, Doohan chose the current season to focus on his reserve role completely. He rejected offers from other racing ventures to stay with Alpine’s F1 division and help them behind the scenes. Now, ahead of the 2025 season, Doohan believes he is ready to make the big jump. For that, he will also get 10 days’ practice in an F1 car and wants to outshine his F2 counterparts to prove his worth.

In the junior categories, Doohan has raced against the likes of Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman. The latter two drivers were called into F1 as emergency replacements. They showcased their talent in front of the F1 community and made themselves viable candidates for a seat in the near future. Doohan, however, wants to point out his own good performance, which he did in an interview with Speedcafe.

The Aussie said, “I was in Formula 2 with both, racing against Liam and Ollie. They’re both great drivers. I have my time in the category as well where I gave a really good performance.”

Doohan won 6 races in F2, compared to Lawson’s 3 and Bearman’s 0. However, he doesn’t want stats to speak for itself and is ready to show that he is good enough to compete at the highest level of F1, given Alpine provides him with an opportunity.

While talking about contract discussions with Alpine, Doohan added, “I let Alpine and the people around me organize that. For now, I’m just trying to make myself as appealing, marketable, and attractive.” Doohan’s approach is already working, at least for Esteban Ocon.

Esteban Ocon backs Jack Doohan to secure a drive in F1

Ocon and Doohan have been working together since 2022 and the Frenchman has great respect for the junior driver. Ocon believes Doohan is more than capable of holding his own in the premier class. He also believes that the Australian deserves as much spotlight as Lawson and Bearman.

View on Website

Ocon revealed to the media, what a great asset Doohan is to Alpine even in his reserve role. Doohan has been putting in his hours in the simulator and his feedback has been valuable.

Keeping that in mind, Ocon made a statement in favor of the young Aussie driver. “No doubt that Jack deserves to drive more in Formula 1, (he) deserves to have a shot at least in F1 in one race,” he said. Keeping his head down and putting in the work for the past two years, Ocon and Doohan both believe it’s time to make that jump.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these