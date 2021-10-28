“We’re managing to optimise the car around his style”– Red Bull boss reveals new setup being reason behind improved Sergio Perez performances

Sergio Perez became a crucial key in Austin for cropping down the difference between Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors’ race.

Sergio Perez served as a perfect deputy to Max Verstappen in the last race at the Circuit of the Americas, and his diligent efforts provided him with a P3 podium.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner claims that this is all because of the new confidence the Mexican has found with his car. This boost in morale is being credited to the new setup the Milton-Keynes-based outfit has provided him in the recent races.

That optimizes his car according to his performances. Therefore, a better number of performances were reflected in Monza, Istanbul and Austin.

“I think it’s confidence,” said Horner after the COTA event. “It’s been coming for the last few races. Monza he was strong, Sochi he was strong, he should have been on the podium at both of those races.”

“He had a strong Istanbul, and he has been on the pace all the way through this weekend. So I think it’s just confidence. We need him delivering at this time of year. It’s an excellent result for him today.”

“I think we’re managing to find a setup that works for him. And managing to optimize the car around his style a little more. There are some important races coming up, so we need doing what he did today.”

“He was unlucky not to get the pole yesterday[ Saturday]. And so it’s been been great progress for him,” Horner added.

Sergio Perez optimistic about homecoming

After Austin, the F1 contingent is set to sail to Mexico, the home race for the 31-year-old driver. Ever since Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez got reinstated in 2015, Perez has never finished out of P7 over there.

Therefore, he is optimistic about his prospects in his native land, which would also serve his teams’ interests. Red Bull currently trails by 23 points against Mercedes in the constructors’ championship table.

“I think we have a good package. We will be strong over there,” Perez said. “Typically, Red Bull has been extremely strong in Mexico, so I look forward to it massively and I really hope that we can keep going on the podium again.”

Also read: Mercedes insists painful engine penalties will pay “dividends” in remaining races