“We’re not exactly going to have dinner together” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sheds light on their relationship with championship rival Red Bull

“We’re not exactly going to have dinner together” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is enjoying the battle on and off the race track with Red Bull as they chase the championship titles.

Formula 1 has served up a blockbuster this season, led by the protagonists’ Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Their teams Mercedes and Red Bull have not been left behind, with bosses Toto Wolff and Christian Horner landing one verbal punch after another.

But Wolff says all is fine between the two teams, respect being the keyword. He doesn’t expect them to sit down for dinner but is relishing the competitiveness of the duel.

It’s good.

“I mean, we’re how competitors should be. We’re not exactly going to have dinner together but that’s fine.

“You have that competitive spirit and we always try to beat each other on the track, but also try to respect each other off track as well. So far there have been some tense moments, but overall it’s been all right.”

Toto Wolff ignoring media noise

F1 is one of the most keenly followed sports across the globe, with intense media scrutiny. And with Mercedes and Red Bull going at each other, the media has been on overdrive.

This doesn’t concern Wolff much though, despite being one of the most covered personalities in the sport this season. He believes the stories are good for casual reading, but not for someone like him, who has a company to run.

“It is important that we have the fans and also the media.

“Actually, it is a noise. You can read it during your lunch break or at the hairdressers. At the end of the day, you have to concentrate on what’s going on in the company.”

